Letter: Take the politics out of pandemic relief-fund decisions

Regarding “St. Louis mayor vetoes disputed funds from $168 million pandemic relief bill” (Aug. 16): While other cities have come to agreements on the use of federal funds allocated for coronavirus relief, political wrangling paralyzes the city of St. Louis. If the money is not used by a certain date, we lose it. It will be returned to the federal government later this year.
Wouldn’t it be helpful to have decisions made by adults who, without political purposes, look to the needs of the community? We can’t even do that with one-party rule. Sad.
Nancy L. Williams • St. Louis