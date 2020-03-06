Letter: Take the train, and your car, to Branson and further west
Letter: Take the train, and your car, to Branson and further west

On the East Coast, Amtrak operates a successful Auto Train. A passenger’s car is carried in enclosed freight cars called autoracks. We could have one running from St. Louis to Dallas and on to Los Angeles via Springfield, Missouri. The line could proceed from St. Louis down the former Frisco Cuba Subdivision tracks. What is so neat about an Auto Train stop in Springfield is that if you are going to Branson, just load your car onto the train in St. Louis, then unload it in Springfield. Then just jump on Highway 65 to head south to Branson. We need to bug the living daylights out of Congress to make sure Amtrak is well funded in order to support projects like this.

Patrick D. Richmond • Kirkwood

