Letter: Take time to support the tireless devotion of caregivers

Regarding "In quiet debut, Alzheimer's drug finds questions, skepticism" (Oct. 17): On Oct. 29, President Joe Biden recognized the need for greater attention to Alzheimer’s disease. His calls for more research for a cure and support for caregivers rang true to me as someone living with dementia who is deeply appreciative of my son, who cares for me. The caregiving needs for someone living with Alzheimer’s are extensive and increase over time. Many family caregivers juggle priorities, including work and other family responsibilities. Missouri caregivers are often stretched thin. Many are overwhelmed. Most could use help.