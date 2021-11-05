 Skip to main content
Letter: Take time to support the tireless devotion of caregivers
Letter: Take time to support the tireless devotion of caregivers

St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer's

More than 3,400 people participated Sunday in the St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer's in downtown. Photo provided by Ben Munson for the Alzheimer's Association. 

 By Michele Munz St. Louis Post-Dispatch

 

Regarding "In quiet debut, Alzheimer's drug finds questions, skepticism" (Oct. 17): On Oct. 29, President Joe Biden recognized the need for greater attention to Alzheimer’s disease. His calls for more research for a cure and support for caregivers rang true to me as someone living with dementia who is deeply appreciative of my son, who cares for me. The caregiving needs for someone living with Alzheimer’s are extensive and increase over time. Many family caregivers juggle priorities, including work and other family responsibilities. Missouri caregivers are often stretched thin. Many are overwhelmed. Most could use help.

St. Louisans should take the time to support a caregiver they know. Run errands, help with a household chore, give caregivers a break by spending time with the person with dementia, and educate yourself about the disease. The more you know, the easier it will be to help. These small gestures will go a long way in supporting caregivers and people like me during a year that has been challenging for all.

Lonni Schicker • High Ridge

