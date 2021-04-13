Letter: Take vaccine to the people; don't make them come to it

Regarding the editorial "Pandemic exposes consequences of underfunding local health departments" (April 12): What Missouri's vaccine distribution is missing is the most vulnerable citizens. Many people do not have phones, computers or transportation. So why not take the vaccines to the people instead of the people trying to sign up and go to the vaccine?
Send the National Guard to the grocery stores, thrift stores, churches, food pantries, homeless shelters or wherever people are found. These citizens need the vaccine without the hassles of travel and making appointments.
Judy Huff • St. Louis County