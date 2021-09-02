Letter: Taking away benefits doesn’t impact unemployment

Kudos to David Nicklaus for his column (“If generous benefits were the problem, Missouri should have a hiring boom. It doesn’t” Aug. 29), which points out what has been noticed all over the country with the latest unemployment statistics. States that took away benefits, including Missouri, saw no new decline in the unemployment rate. In fact, Missouri did worse than Illinois and much of the country in adding jobs. I only wish the folks in Jefferson City looked at this kind of data, but I’m sure they already have a narrative that negates the reality.
Cruelty seems to be the point in denying benefits to the vulnerable, blaming and banning immigrants, and ending eviction moratoriums. We are being too nice, and people are getting too soft, so the argument goes. The problem is, the cruelty hurts us more than it hurts the ones it’s aimed at. It’s time for some smarter and more nuanced solutions to Missouri’s many problems.
Dan Connors • St. Louis County