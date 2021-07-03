Letter: Taking communion is about Biden’s soul, not his politics

Regarding the editorial “Catholic bishops’ threat to Biden over abortion is divisive and self-defeating” (June 21): The Editorial Board’s backing of President Joe Biden’s stance on abortion claimed that “Biden ironically is among the most genuinely devout presidents America has ever had, with a philosophy of aiding the weak and vulnerable.” The irony of calling him “genuinely devout” might be lost on the millions of unborn children whose deaths he has supported.
This isn’t about politics; it’s about Biden’s soul. After all, he is living proof that an abortion always kills someone. If Biden’s mother had aborted him, he’d be dead, devout or not.
Chuck Rivetto • Lake Orion, Mich.