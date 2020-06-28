Letter: Taking down statues isn't going to stop the violence

I am a proud graduate of Cleveland High School class of 1960. I worked at the Velvet Freeze at Compton and Gravois Avenues. After getting off at 12:30 a.m., I would walk home in good weather to my home on Alaska Avenue. I don't think I would do that today.
My friends and I would play softball and football all day at Dakota Park, and we would challenge the guys at nearby Marquette Park for pickup games. I don't think we would do that today.
The prevailing wisdom is that, with the taking down of all of the statues, things will change, along with the proposed closing of the jail known as the workhouse and the releasing of the prisoners on the streets.
I'm sure that would stop all of the violence, such as the 17-year-old getting killed on the 4600 block of Virginia at 3 p.m. on June 21. That was just two blocks east of my old home.
Ray Keller • Oakville
