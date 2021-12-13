Letter: Taking issue with Show-Me Institute writers’ analysis

Regarding Aaron Hedlund and Andrew Wilson’s guest column “A tsunami of bad policy” (Dec. 7): The Show-Me Institute and the GOP should be ashamed of themselves for what I regard as lying about things like the Build Back Better legislation. It’s funny how every time (seemingly without fail) a bill is proposed that would help the average American, these two groups instantly express opposition.

Even though the Build Back Better does not add anything to the deficit, the GOP and its mouthpieces refuse to pass it and instead inflate its cost. All the while this is happening, moderate Democrats refuse to call out the GOP for exaggerating the cost. There’s a reason why people like Rep. Cori Bush don’t trust moderates; moderates are not known for supporting policies that are popular with her base.

I believe that addressing climate change and implementing renewable energy sources are good things, but apparently the GOP and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia would rather pump money into fossil fuel companies. It’s shameful what the Show-Me Institute says, but I’m not even sure the institute is even capable of feeling shame or even empathy.