Letter: Tax booze instead of gasoline and other essentials.

Regarding "Top Missouri Senate Republican Schatz slams Franklin County GOP in skirmish over gas tax" (Aug. 14): Rather than increase the tax on items we need to live, political leaders should first look to sources of revenue that do not impose a substantial burden on the everyday lives of our citizenry.

Under recent legislation, Missouri motorists will see the state’s tax on gas and diesel fuel rise by 12½ cents per gallon over the next five years. The national average tax on a gallon of gas is 27 cents per gallon. We Missourians were paying 17 cents per gallon, but that number will increase to nearly 30 cents per gallon by 2025.

I admit I love a cold beer, enjoy a glass of wine now and then, and always look forward to a sip of good whisky and a good cigar after a delicious meal. With that said, I believe instead of taxing gasoline more, we should first tax the many non-essential items in which Missourians indulge.

Missouri’s tax charged for licenses for the sale of alcohol hasn’t been raised since 1934. Similarly, the tax imposed on beer, wine and liquor has not seen an increase since the last century.