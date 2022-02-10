Letter: Tax dollars shouldn’t be used to pay off student loan debt

Regarding the letter “Relieving huge student loan debt might boost economy” (Jan. 31): I could not disagree more. The people who owe chose to borrow the money, and they should repay it — but not with my tax dollars. What about all the people who have paid their loans? Do they get a refund?

Moving the majority of loans to the government and making them so easy to get has been a huge disservice to all. Colleges have increased costs because they know the money is there. If we forgive or reduce the current loans, what do we do about kids getting new loans now?

Colleges need to bring their costs down, and students and their parents need to be more realistic about what they can afford to repay and what is a good investment based on future earnings. Don’t pick the big expensive college just because you can get the loan, and don’t spend a fortune on a degree that may not be worth it.

N. Lincoln • St. Charles