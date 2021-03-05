Letter: Tax dollars would be wasted on county sports complex

The St. Louis County Council came close to demonstrating again its ability to spend tax dollars foolishly (“Hazelwood sports complex on hold as St. Louis County officials question financing, debt,” Feb. 16). But thankfully, it delayed approval for the $6 million Powerplex sports facility in Hazelwood. The proposed project covers 160 acres and is estimated to cost $54 million. It is planned to have facilities for a variety of sports, hotels, restaurants, stores, a cineplex and a drive-in movie theater.
The project has been in a state of flux for several years. It was first proposed in Chesterfield, but developers failed to arrange financing. The cost has varied considerably, and there are still many unanswered questions about financing.
The $6 million comes from the county’s recreation and convention trust fund. The revenue is from a hotel/motel tax enacted in 1990 to fund the county’s $180 million portion of the $720 million cost of the downtown Dome at American’s Center. According to the enabling state statute, as long as payments are made on the dome, surplus revenue can be used for “general revenue purposes.” But rather than using the millions of dollars in surplus funds to meet critical needs, the funds have been badly spent.
Of course, Powerplex supporters estimate huge benefits. They say it would attract 3 million people a year and generate $250 million annually. Similar claims were made about the Loop Trolley before the council approved $3 million for that failed project. The St. Louis County Council needs to learn from past mistakes.
