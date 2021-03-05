Letter: Tax dollars would be wasted on county sports complex

The St. Louis County Council came close to demonstrating again its ability to spend tax dollars foolishly (“Hazelwood sports complex on hold as St. Louis County officials question financing, debt,” Feb. 16). But thankfully, it delayed approval for the $6 million Powerplex sports facility in Hazelwood. The proposed project covers 160 acres and is estimated to cost $54 million. It is planned to have facilities for a variety of sports, hotels, restaurants, stores, a cineplex and a drive-in movie theater.

The project has been in a state of flux for several years. It was first proposed in Chesterfield, but developers failed to arrange financing. The cost has varied considerably, and there are still many unanswered questions about financing.