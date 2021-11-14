Letter: Tax money well spent to help save life on the planet

Regarding Lynn Schmidt's column "Pop goes the progressive bubble" (Nov. 10): The reality that our civilization, and most of the life on our planet, is on the tip of an existential crisis is something that this "social spending" bill only partially attempts to rectify. Despite Schmidt's claim to have a nursing education, any scientific knowledge attained must have dissipated long ago for her to dismiss so blithely the peril residents of this planet will face in a relatively short time.