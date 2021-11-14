 Skip to main content
Letter: Tax money well spent to help save life on the planet
Regarding Lynn Schmidt's column "Pop goes the progressive bubble" (Nov. 10): The reality that our civilization, and most of the life on our planet, is on the tip of an existential crisis is something that this "social spending" bill only partially attempts to rectify. Despite Schmidt's claim to have a nursing education, any scientific knowledge attained must have dissipated long ago for her to dismiss so blithely the peril residents of this planet will face in a relatively short time.

Less than 1% of the gross domestic product per year is too much to try to save all life on the planet? Perhaps she is the one with misplaced priorities (and a bubble broken).

Tim Fahrner • Webster Groves 

