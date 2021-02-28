 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tax unnecessary habits to keep funding public schools
0 comments

Letter: Tax unnecessary habits to keep funding public schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tobacco tax

Raising tobacco tax

Regarding “Missouri Senate adopts substitute education bill, adds language to limit instruction on ‘human sexuality,’ STDs” (Feb. 24): Stop Missouri tax money from being taken away from Missouri elementary and secondary education.

Any money taken from Missouri public schools must be equally replaced by taxing: marijuana sales, tobacco, internet sales, lottery sales, casino gambling sales and any other sale items not necessary to maintaining life.

I hope all educators will contact legislators to stop Missouri Senate Bill 55 and other similar bills.

Paul Mallery • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports