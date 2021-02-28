Letter: Tax unnecessary habits to keep funding public schools

Regarding “Missouri Senate adopts substitute education bill, adds language to limit instruction on ‘human sexuality,’ STDs” (Feb. 24): Stop Missouri tax money from being taken away from Missouri elementary and secondary education.
Any money taken from Missouri public schools must be equally replaced by taxing: marijuana sales, tobacco, internet sales, lottery sales, casino gambling sales and any other sale items not necessary to maintaining life.
I hope all educators will contact legislators to stop Missouri Senate Bill 55 and other similar bills.
Paul Mallery • Ballwin