Letter: Taxpayer's money being wasted on unused cell phones

Regarding " Thousands of smartphones purchased by VA went unused " (May 5): About $7 million dollars of taxpayers money was wasted on the unuse of approximately 10,000 prepaid unlimited plan cell phones. This equates to a cost of around $700 per phone. Fast forward to the current policy at the Southern border, where illegals are provided with a prepaid cell phone to be used to “track” their whereabouts.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, the total number of Total Enforcement Actions for Fiscal Year to Date is over 1.2 million. If half of those encounters resulted in the issuance of a cell phone, the cost to taxpayers is approximately $420 million dollars. Congress should be asking Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, for a detailed cost accounting of this practice, as well as its return on investment for these expenditures. In other words, how many illegals honor their commitment to appear for their immigration hearing?