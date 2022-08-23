 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Taxpayers should get the police services they paid for

Schnuck's asks city to more security for south St. Louis store

A security camera is positioned on the center of the parking lot of the Grand Boulevard and Gravois Avenue Schnuck's location on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Schnuck's company issued a public letter to the city of St. Louis complaining of crime and homelessness in and around that location. They say they pay around $500,000 a year on security measures, like surveillance cameras and live guards. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “Schnucks, neighbors at odds over vagrancy, public urination near south St. Louis store” (Aug. 3): Some people around the Schnucks South Grand Boulevard store are suggesting that it’s Schnucks’ responsibility for the homeless, trash and clean up near their store. Schnucks pays thousands of dollars in taxes to the city expecting these and other services for the protection and safety of their employees and their customers.

Those nearby residents who are complaining should not be looking for a handout but rather should get involved in solving those problems themselves by demanding help from the city, where they are paying their tax dollars for this service.

Ray Barrett • Des Peres

