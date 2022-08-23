Letter: Taxpayers should get the police services they paid for

Regarding “Schnucks, neighbors at odds over vagrancy, public urination near south St. Louis store” (Aug. 3): Some people around the Schnucks South Grand Boulevard store are suggesting that it’s Schnucks’ responsibility for the homeless, trash and clean up near their store. Schnucks pays thousands of dollars in taxes to the city expecting these and other services for the protection and safety of their employees and their customers.
Those nearby residents who are complaining should not be looking for a handout but rather should get involved in solving those problems themselves by demanding help from the city, where they are paying their tax dollars for this service.
Ray Barrett • Des Peres