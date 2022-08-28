Letter: Taxpayers shouldn’t shoulder the student debt of others

Regarding “Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million” (Aug. 25): Forgiving student loans of up to $20,000 may sound like a noble gesture on the part of all other taxpayers. In my opinion, however, the program as described thus far is riddled with inequities.

For example, there’s no provision to reimburse those who didn’t take out a loan and worked their way through school or to reimburse parents who paid for their child’s tuition. Or to reimburse those who struggled through to pay off their student loans prior to the repayment freeze. These people are instead being forced as taxpayers to shoulder the administration’s generosity.

And among the apparent recipients of this generosity will be those who are still enrolled in or recently graduated from, say, medical or law school, so long as their current income does not exceed an amount that is well above the typical income of a first year medical intern.

Furthermore, there is no logical reason to restrict the program to student loans, while excluding equally worthy loans for necessities such as a car for commuting to work, or potentially life-saving repairs to an air conditioner. Those now paying off such loans would be just as grateful to other taxpayers for assuming their debts as well.

The students who happen to qualify under this program knowingly assumed their tuition debts as the price of the long-term benefit of a college education. Fortunately for them, we are in the midst of an election year.

Paul Agathen • Washington, Mo.