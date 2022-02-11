Letter: Teach critical thinking, don’t worry about books kids read

Regarding the editorial “ Wentzville book ban isn’t about kids. It’s about their culture-warrior parents.” (Jan. 26): Censorship of books is part of a larger unwillingness to tolerate differing views. Those not acceding to another side’s positions are to be shamed, shunned, viciously attacked and censored.

People should worry less about what others (including students) read and more about their ability to read, to draw their own conclusions, to intelligently consider all viewpoints, and to conduct civil, if spirited, discussions. At least at one time that was an aim of education and conduct valued by thoughtful adults.