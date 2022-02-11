 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Teach critical thinking, don’t worry about books kids read

"The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison stands beside books that have been challenged in several school districts in the St. Louis region at Left Bank Books in the Central West End on Jan. 24. The Wentzville School Board voted 4-3 to remove "The Bluest Eye" from its high school libraries.

 Joseph Cooke,

Regarding the editorial “Wentzville book ban isn’t about kids. It’s about their culture-warrior parents.” (Jan. 26): Censorship of books is part of a larger unwillingness to tolerate differing views. Those not acceding to another side’s positions are to be shamed, shunned, viciously attacked and censored.

People should worry less about what others (including students) read and more about their ability to read, to draw their own conclusions, to intelligently consider all viewpoints, and to conduct civil, if spirited, discussions. At least at one time that was an aim of education and conduct valued by thoughtful adults.

Christian Saller • St. Louis

