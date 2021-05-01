Letter: Teach the 1619 Project and avoid historical hypocrisy

Regarding Ian Feld’s guest column, “ University City students were captivated, not indoctrinated, by 1619 Project ” (April 27): The headline could also have been: Legislature should avoid another Scopes Trial. The Scopes Trial was the 1925 prosecution (and persecution) of science teacher John Scopes for teaching evolution in a Tennessee public school. The matter was brought to trial because a state Legislature bill declared illegal the teaching of evolution and its alternative viewpoints to creationist religion. The constitutionality of the bill was upheld; reason failed, temporarily.

As humans have so clearly witnessed throughout history, progressive thought normally triumphs in the end. The 1619 Project is being made to suffer its own trial by fire by those same conservatives who vigorously support their religious rights. If the myths and parables of religion are allowed to be taught, as they are in many of today’s elementary, secondary and higher-level colleges and universities, isn’t it only fair and unhypocritical that the facts and viewpoints of the 1619 Project also should be allowed to be taught?