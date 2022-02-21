Letter: Teach US slavery just like Germans teach the Holocaust

Regarding Jonathan Hickman’s guest column “Missouri needs to reckon with its history as a slave state by apologizing” (Feb. 14): Those protesting the teaching of America’s slavery and Black history in schools (distinguishable from critical race theory, which is not taught in high schools) should consider the example of Berlin, Germany’s former capital of the Third Reich. Berlin does not hide its shameful Holocaust history but displays many reminders of it throughout the city. For example, a Holocaust museum sits in the city’s center, the Holocaust Memorial is located a short distance from the Brandenburg Gate, and memorial plaques are embedded in sidewalks in front of homes occupied by Jewish families before they were murdered by Nazis.