Letter: Teach your children the truth of American racism
Letter: Teach your children the truth of American racism

Statues toppled throughout US in protests against racism

People taking part in a Juneteenth march travel down 23rd Ave. in Seattle, Friday, June 19, 2020. Thousands of people marched to honor the Juneteenth holiday and to protest against police violence and racism. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

 Ted S. Warren

Lately, there’s been a great deal of discussion among white folks about how to talk to children about racism. The answer is simple: Just tell the truth.

A few years ago, my son called another student out for racism. The parent of the child whom my son defended approached me the following day to both compliment him and ask me: How does he know what that is?

In our family, we don’t have a choice, I told her. My children aren’t white. Racism is a part of their everyday life.

We live in a nation where equality is merely an idealistic notion. Not everyone is afforded the same opportunities. Sure, we can channel and share the poignant quotes of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and feed the illusion of racial "Kumbaya," but the reality is that it's not America’s truth.

Pain has been written and rewritten in the DNA of black and brown bodies for centuries, and let’s be real, white folks have wielded the pen. If we’re not currently talking to our children about the noxious realities of racism, we might consider a deep dive into the recesses of our own imbedded beliefs.

Our silence today only perpetuates the injustice of tomorrow. Be honest with your kids; they’re smarter and more equipped for truth than we give them credit for.

Rachel Asen • St. Louis

