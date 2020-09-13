 Skip to main content
Letter: Teacher who died from the virus was not around kids
AshLee DeMarinis

AshLee DeMarinis with her sister, Jennifer Heissenbuttel, left. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Heissenbuttel.

Regarding “Potosi teacher dies after fight with COVID-19. ‘A special person,’ sister says” (Sept. 9): The Post-Dispatch should be ashamed of itself for the misleading, bold, all-caps headline screaming: “Teacher Dies of Virus.”

It is an absolute tragedy that AshLee DeMarinis died, but she became ill before school started and she had not been around students. The effect was to scare people. This smacks of irresponsible journalism.

Tracey Hammack • Ballwin

