Letter: Teachers and Parson should thank the Post-Dispatch

Regarding “Missouri governor slams paper for uncovering data security flaw” (Oct. 14): Gov. Mike Parson should be thanking the Post-Dispatch instead of threatening it. The newspaper found a weakness and warned the state about it so officials could correct it before the newspaper published this story. This warning has now protected potentially thousands of teachers’ Social Security numbers. If I were a teacher, I would be thanking the Post-Dispatch, just as Parson should be doing.