Letter: Teachers and Parson should thank the Post-Dispatch
Letter: Teachers and Parson should thank the Post-Dispatch

Gov. Mike Parson responds to Post-Dispatch data security story

A photo made Thursday Oct. 14, 2021 shows Missouri Gov. Mike Parson responding via Facebook Live (above, on a computer screen), to an article by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (below, on the STLtoday.com website) regarding the security of Missouri teachers' Social Security numbers on the Missouri Dept. of Elementary and Secondary Education website. (Photo by Michael Hamtil/St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

 Michael Hamtil

 

Regarding “Missouri governor slams paper for uncovering data security flaw” (Oct. 14): Gov. Mike Parson should be thanking the Post-Dispatch instead of threatening it. The newspaper found a weakness and warned the state about it so officials could correct it before the newspaper published this story. This warning has now protected potentially thousands of teachers’ Social Security numbers. If I were a teacher, I would be thanking the Post-Dispatch, just as Parson should be doing.

Robert Pape • Manchester

