Letter: Teachers and police require higher training, standards

Years ago, I heard a saying: “The only things standing between society and anarchy are good police officers and good teachers.” It still sounds true to me. Not only are they highly criticized, but many of these jobs go unfilled. The solution is not to trim qualifications. Rather, it has to be long term and must consist of raising the standards and qualifications, making the training for both more rigorous and discerning, and then raising the pay for those who successfully complete initial training, comply with ongoing training, and demonstrate their skills.

While I know almost nothing about police training, I do recommend Georgetown University Law professor Rosa Brooks’ book, “Tangled Up in Blue.” She signed up to become an officer in the District of Columbia. She came to recognize how to make police training more effective and humane.

As for teacher training, I do know a bit about that. It needs to be more rigorous, better and more uniformly designed, and the number of colleges who accredit teachers should be greatly reduced in number to make quality control more likely.