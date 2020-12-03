Letter: Teachers are working to cope with pandemic challenges

As part of a Post-Dispatch program recognizing great St. Louis area teachers, I recently received an email asking if I knew of any exceptional teachers. The gist of the email was to nominate a great teacher, and should my teacher nomination be accepted, that teacher would be profiled and voted on in a teacher-appreciation contest.

In addition to my nieces, I'm sure there are thousands of great teachers who are adapting to this pandemic and going way above and beyond their duty making sure students receive the best education possible, in the safest manner.

No teacher signed up for this pandemic duty. I think the Post-Dispatch, albeit with a gracious act, missed the mark in its effort to single out a teacher who is most appreciated. Each and every teacher, teacher aid, school support staff and any person who regularly shows up in the classroom needs to be recognized and appreciated, not only during a pandemic, but every single day.

Terese McGrath • St. Louis