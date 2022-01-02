Letter: Teachers face many more dangers in the classroom

Regarding the essay “TikTok ‘challenge’ unsettles teachers” by Andrea Ferrell Gannon: This story brings forth in vivid detail the stress that teachers endure in the classroom today. When I began my teaching career in 1971, we trained for fire safety. One sheet of paper with instructions. When I retired and became a substitute teacher in 2008, I received a binder filled with safety instructions.
Let’s consider all the current threats: fire, tornado, earthquake, outside intruder, gunshots, vandals, thieves and the pandemic. In the classroom the teacher is in charge. Should she usher her students to a field where they are at risk of a sniper or stay in the classroom where a fire may occur? Should she remove her mask to show command of the situation to her students or leave it on to protect all from disease?
Gannon handled the situation calmly and courageously.
Teachers deserve better pay and, in a case like this, the medal of freedom.
Patty Smith • Kirkwood