Letter: Teachers face many more dangers in the classroom

Regarding the essay “ TikTok ‘challenge’ unsettles teachers ” by Andrea Ferrell Gannon: This story brings forth in vivid detail the stress that teachers endure in the classroom today. When I began my teaching career in 1971, we trained for fire safety. One sheet of paper with instructions. When I retired and became a substitute teacher in 2008, I received a binder filled with safety instructions.

Let’s consider all the current threats: fire, tornado, earthquake, outside intruder, gunshots, vandals, thieves and the pandemic. In the classroom the teacher is in charge. Should she usher her students to a field where they are at risk of a sniper or stay in the classroom where a fire may occur? Should she remove her mask to show command of the situation to her students or leave it on to protect all from disease?