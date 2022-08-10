Letter: Teachers need support and pay, not lower standards

Regarding "Educators offer ideas to fix teacher shortage in Missouri, starting with pay raises" (Aug. 3): School is starting again, with teacher shortages and plans to fill the gaps with “provisional certifications” for those not fully qualified. If we value our children and their education, this is not the solution. All students deserve qualified teachers and interesting classes.

Instead, let’s support and respect teachers, providing ample resources for the classroom and encouraging teachers to create and tailor curriculum to meet the needs of their students. Our students are not standardized, so standardized lessons and tests won’t meet their needs. Teachers need the autonomy to plan and revise lessons to reach the students and help them do their best.

We also need to recruit and retain qualified educators by offering adequate compensation so they can repay their student loans and be fiscally secure without having to work second jobs. Planning and grading make teaching more of a full time job than it already is. Parents with a bit of extra time and energy might even volunteer to help at school. It makes a huge difference.

The answer is not in lowering standards but in restoring respect and recompense to provide the education our students need and deserve.

Mary Garrett • St. Peters