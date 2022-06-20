Letter: Teachers quit Archdiocese because of gay prejudice

Regarding " St. Louis area Catholic schools face large teacher shortage as closures loom " (June 2): The inability of the Archdioceses to hire teachers is not surprising to me. I have several life-long friends that started their careers as teachers in the Catholic school system. All of them resigned, either by force or choice, and they went to work for the public school system. Why? They were gay or lesbian.

Each of them dedicated 30 years or more to teaching, and they all retired from the public school system. I have zero sympathy for the Archdioceses' inability to attract teachers, as for years they have hounded the best out of their system. New teachers who are gay and lesbian are much more attuned to the prejudices of the Catholic church, and so they avoid the Catholic school system and instead seek employment in the public system.