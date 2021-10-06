 Skip to main content
Letter: Teachers refusing to be vaccinated should be fired
In the classroom
Regarding “Teachers turn to US Supreme Court over NYC vaccine mandate” (Sept. 30): For the 30 years that I taught, fully vaccinated under my schools’ strict guidelines, teaching was considered a selfless profession. It required safeguarding children during fire and tornado drills, protecting children from bullies, and being brave enough to calm down a potentially violent student.

I found it difficult to mask my anger when the lockdowns first began. Desperately torn, I imagined how a potential shooter might have plans to decimate as many of my flock as possible, and I thought of the ways I could save as many students as possible. Many teachers have lost their lives attempting to save children in such circumstances. Good teachers have a protective instinct for children under their care.

So now it’s pathetic to read that a few teachers don’t want to get vaccinated. They lack the dedication to the profession. In my opinion, they should be fired.

Judi Jennetten • Edwardsville

