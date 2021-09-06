Letter: Teachers should get vaccinated or leave the profession

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Anger toward school boards, teachers, nurses isn’t helping end the pandemic” (Aug. 2): My fellow teachers should grow up. Most of us have already been vaccinated, and if some haven’t, then they’re putting their students, themselves, their families, our families, and the whole community at risk. We are all educated. We are all adults. We should act like it.

Our most basic responsibility as teachers is to protect our students, to keep them safe when their parents aren’t there. Many of us say we would take a bullet for our students. Sadly, some of us have, in some of the many school shootings that we’ve had in this country. How much easier is it to take a shot in the arm, a vaccine, one that will actually protect teachers as well as their students? Now that one of them is fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, there is no excuse to delay any longer.