Letter: Teachers stayed positive even during pandemic fight

Jennings Schools first to open for in-person classes

Jennifer Showers, a third-grade teacher at Northview Elementary School in Jennings goes over the rules and expectations on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, with her students on the first day of in-person classes. Jennings is the first public school district in St. Louis city or county to open this fall for in-person instruction. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding the letter “Educators should account for students’ low performance” (May 2): Teachers are among the most dedicated, caring, and hardworking individuals in our country. The education students receive today is by far better than generations ago. Today’s students are given more individual attention and diagnosed with learning disorders at a much higher rate than in the past. This allows students to progress at a much faster rate and, in many cases, overcome these learning disorders so they can graduate and pursue meaningful careers.

During the pandemic, teachers had an almost impossible job. They not only rose to the occasion but, in my opinion, exceeded expectations with the few resources at their disposal.

With the current climate in our country, it is better to take a positive attitude toward those who serve others, and that includes teachers, police, fire fighters, medical personal and many others. A positive attitude toward others will be rewarded many times over.

Bill Hepper • Wildwood

