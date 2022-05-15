Letter: Teachers stayed positive even during pandemic fight

Regarding the letter “Educators should account for students’ low performance” (May 2): Teachers are among the most dedicated, caring, and hardworking individuals in our country. The education students receive today is by far better than generations ago. Today’s students are given more individual attention and diagnosed with learning disorders at a much higher rate than in the past. This allows students to progress at a much faster rate and, in many cases, overcome these learning disorders so they can graduate and pursue meaningful careers.

During the pandemic, teachers had an almost impossible job. They not only rose to the occasion but, in my opinion, exceeded expectations with the few resources at their disposal.

With the current climate in our country, it is better to take a positive attitude toward those who serve others, and that includes teachers, police, fire fighters, medical personal and many others. A positive attitude toward others will be rewarded many times over.

Bill Hepper • Wildwood