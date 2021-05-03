Letter: Teaching social justice topics could cause racial division

In the article " Webster Groves adopts equity-focused social studies curriculum " (April 23) it states: "Social justice topics for sixth and seventh grade U.S. history include white supremacy, Jim Crow laws, the Black Lives Matter movement and protests against police violence.”

After reading this, I am relieved to say I do not have a family member who is a student in the Webster Groves school district. How can this curriculum not lead to racial division in the classroom?