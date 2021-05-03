 Skip to main content
Letter: Teaching social justice topics could cause racial division
In the article "Webster Groves adopts equity-focused social studies curriculum" (April 23) it states: "Social justice topics for sixth and seventh grade U.S. history include white supremacy, Jim Crow laws, the Black Lives Matter movement and protests against police violence.”

After reading this, I am relieved to say I do not have a family member who is a student in the Webster Groves school district. How can this curriculum not lead to racial division in the classroom?

Clair K. Bellows • St. Louis

