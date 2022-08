Regarding the letter “It takes a lousy teammate to selfishly refuse vaccination” (July 29): To all the people beating up on Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, I ask: Did the team really need them n Toronto? The Cardinals needed pitching in the first game, but the second game showed that the team is not dependent on two specific to win. By the way, who were the players who couldn’t play because they contracted the coronavirus last year? Where was the outrage then?