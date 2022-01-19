Letter: Tear down all Lambert terminals and start from scratch

Regarding "St. Louis airport planners foresee new single passenger terminal" (Jan. 9): St. Louis planners have begun the process of hopefully updating St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The plan may be to keep Terminal 1 that some say is “iconic” with its dome structures. Those domes have been there for 65 years and are very outdated. Terminal 2 is cramped and needs space. If the update really happens, I think they should knock down both terminals and start over.

Cities usually get one chance every 50 or so years to make big changes to something like an airport. Airports are the door to the region, and welcoming passengers to a bright, futuristic international airport would be a great first impression. It’s time to look to the future as other cities have done. Maybe getting some companies on board could help with planning and costs.

St. Louis may get that chance with a new airport in the years to come. I hope airport planners think outside the box.

Todd Swope • St. Charles