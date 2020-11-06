Letter: Technology makes research on animals superfluous

Regarding “Animal advocacy group targets dog experiments at St. Louis VA” (Oct. 29): As a Washington University School of Medicine graduate student who studies human disease using adult human stem cells and primary human cell lines, I was troubled to learn that my university and the St. Louis Veterans Administration have been using tax dollars to experiment on dogs. In addition to being cruel, animal experiments are slow, expensive and often ineffective. The National Institutes of Health reports that more than 90% of drugs and treatments that pass animal tests fail in humans, wasting years of research and billions of dollars.

Thankfully, cutting-edge biomedical research technology is providing a path forward without animal use. For instance, researchers here at Washington University and elsewhere have developed “organs-on-a-chip” that use ethically sourced human cells to build miniature beating hearts and other organs that can be used to model diseases and test drugs. University and private sector research shows that these human organ chips are more accurate at predicting outcomes in people than tests on dogs and other animals.