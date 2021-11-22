 Skip to main content
Letter: Teen vigilante Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense
Letter: Teen vigilante Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense

Darkow Rittenhouse cartoon

Regarding John Darkow's syndicated cartoon on the editorial page Nov. 16: I take exception to this editorial cartoon depicting Kyle Rittenhouse stating "I'm the NRA." Kyle Rittenhouse does not represent the National Rifle Association, and I'm tired of the Editorial Board's anti-gun slant.

I'm a long-time subscriber to the Post-Dispatch, but I may not be much longer. I'm very tired and offended by the board's view. Rittenhouse made a mistake by walking around with a rifle, claiming he was trying to protect a business or home, but the rioters took exception to him being armed. I believe he was justified in protecting himself, as did the jury.

n my opinion, it was a clear case of self-defense. What was he supposed to do, lay his weapon down and let them beat him? One of the rioters pointed a gun at him after Rittenhouse had started shooting. How should he have responded? 

Greg LeBlanc • Affton 

