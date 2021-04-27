Letter: Teenagers already painfully aware of racial disparities

Regarding "Debate over racial equity curriculum reaches Missouri statehouse, Webster Groves schools" (April 22): This story quotes Katie Rash, a state coordinator for the group No Left Turn in Education. Rash states, “I don’t think we should be emphasizing skin color when we’re talking to our kids. You can be left with the conclusion that people are put into dominant and subordinate groups.”

What country is she living in? Has she never read the statistics related to education, criminal justice, housing, health care, food deserts and other issues? These show the dramatic disparities between the “dominant” and “subordinate” groups. Missouri’s students are not blind to this.

I suggest Rash gather a group of young teenagers and ask them whether these disparities exist. She will find they are fully aware of them. As an example, I was told by a white graduate of a St. Louis County public high school that he had done some things in high school that would have gotten him suspended if he had been a Black student.