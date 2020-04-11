Letter: Testing is the key to conquering the pandemic

Regarding “Governor orders all of Missouri to stay home to help slow spread of virus” (April 5): Every stay-at-home order to help slow the coronavirus spread will not slow it I believe. You can’t slow something if you don’t know where it is, and we obviously don’t.
Many people have alluded to the battle against this pandemic as a war. Well you don’t win a war by being reactive. You need to be proactive. Until we start aggressively testing everyone to see who does and who doesn’t have the virus, we leave ourselves open to defeat.
Jacob Jones • St. Louis County
