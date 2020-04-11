Letter: Testing tigers means one less test for humans
0 comments

Letter: Testing tigers means one less test for humans

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
New York virus deaths rise fast, but hospitalizations slow

FILE- This undated file photo provided by the Wildlife Conservation Society shows Nadia, a Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York. Nadia who contracted the coronavirus is continuing to get better, as are six other tigers and lions that showed similar symptoms, the zoo said Friday, April 10, 2020. She has what is believed to be the first known coronavirus infection in an animal in the U.S. or a tiger anywhere, according to federal officials and the zoo. (Julie Larsen Maher/Wildlife Conservation Society via AP, File)

 Julie Larsen Maher

Regarding “Tiger at NYC’s Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus” (April 6): I was sympathetic toward New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his state regarding the lack of medical supplies. But not now. Why in God’s name are they testing zoo animals when they claim they have a shortage of tests? Does the zoo know something that the governor doesn’t? Maybe it was only one test, but that could have been one more life saved.

Gary Precht • Oakville

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports