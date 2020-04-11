Letter: Testing tigers means one less test for humans

Regarding “Tiger at NYC’s Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus” (April 6): I was sympathetic toward New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his state regarding the lack of medical supplies. But not now. Why in God’s name are they testing zoo animals when they claim they have a shortage of tests? Does the zoo know something that the governor doesn’t? Maybe it was only one test, but that could have been one more life saved.
Gary Precht • Oakville
