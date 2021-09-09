Letter: Texas abortion bill distracts from Texas voting bill

Regarding “Texas governor signs new GOP voting restrictions into law” (Sept. 7): I believe the Texas legislation to restrict access to safe abortion, even in cases of rape and incest, and to criminally charge people with “intending” to carry out or aid in an abortion is a distraction from the real agenda: a voting law that will suppress the votes of many and allow partisan control over election processes that could spell the end of democracy as we know it.

If we lose the ability to have recourse at the ballot box, if the fix is in so the ruling party can never lose, there will be no limit to the despicable laws that can be passed, since no one need worry about it costing them an election. The only thing that will cost them will be not having extreme enough views to win their primary.

Don’t be distracted by the abortion-bill sideshow. If we want a democracy where we can vote safely, easily, without intimidation and have that vote counted, we must put all our energy and resources into fighting the voter suppression laws multiplying across our land. Without a federal voting act to protect our right to vote and have that vote counted, we will never have recourse to remove politicians, no matter how bad or corrupt.

Lawrence Lewis • Webster Groves