Letter: Texas abortion law something out of Stalinist Russia

Regarding "New Texas abortion law pushes women to out-of-state clinics" (Sept. 30): This is not a law against abortion, it's a law designed to hurt women who can’t afford a trip out of state. This law claims rape and incest are not valid reasons for pregnancy termination. The roughly six-week time limit from conception during which a woman in Texas is expected to recognize the pregnancy, consider her options and obtain an abortion is not based on fetal viability. It is not based on a functioning heart as the wording of the law may lead people to believe. Instead, it is based on neurochemical reactions of a few muscle cells on an ultrasound.

This law won't impact all Texas women. Those who have the money and resources will be able to fly to a state where they can obtain abortion services. It will be unfair to the poor women who can’t afford a plane ticket or who can’t take time off work or who have children at home they must care for. This is not a law against abortion. It is a law against vulnerable women.