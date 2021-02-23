Letter: Texas' deregulation obsession really fueled the crisis

Regarding "Massive lines form across Texas over weekend for water distribution in wake of winter storm" (Feb. 22): I am writing this from my home that was damaged by the incompetence of Texas leadership. I have lived in the Houston area for 37 years and experienced colder weather than that of this recent weather. The temperature fell to 7 degrees in December 1989, but there was no mass destruction or loss of life like what has occurred with this recent storm, which brought only a couple of inches of snow.