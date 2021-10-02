Letter: Texas fostered attitude that led to Haitians’ abuse

Regarding “Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US” (Sept. 23): I have been very disappointed in the press coverage of the treatment of Haitians at the Texas border. That horrible treatment has been blamed on President Joe Biden. Why? He didn’t personally send those mounted Border Patrol agents to stop those migrants.
Yes, the migrant situation is a challenge that the Biden administration needs to address.
But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is the person who created the climate that gave federal border agents the encouragement to treat their fellow humans so badly.
Liz de Laperouse • St. Louis County