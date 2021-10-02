 Skip to main content
Letter: Texas fostered attitude that led to Haitians’ abuse
Letter: Texas fostered attitude that led to Haitians' abuse

AP Week in Pictures: North America

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Thousands of Haitian migrants have been arriving to Del Rio, Texas, as authorities attempt to close the border to stop the flow of migrants. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

 Felix Marquez

Regarding “Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US” (Sept. 23): I have been very disappointed in the press coverage of the treatment of Haitians at the Texas border. That horrible treatment has been blamed on President Joe Biden. Why? He didn’t personally send those mounted Border Patrol agents to stop those migrants.

Yes, the migrant situation is a challenge that the Biden administration needs to address.

But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is the person who created the climate that gave federal border agents the encouragement to treat their fellow humans so badly.

Liz de Laperouse • St. Louis County

