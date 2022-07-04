 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Texas GOP stand on gay ‘lifestyle choice’ poses new threat

LGBTQ Youth-Faith

Roswell Grey, 16, poses at Fairview Park in Sherman, Texas, Thursday, June 23, 2022. LGBTQ youth of faith across the United States are sharing their stories during Pride Month. They hope to encourage others to embrace their religious and gender identities.

 Emil Lippe - freelancer, FR171870 AP

Regarding “Scott: Texas GOP platform not ‘inclusive’ on homosexuality” (June 22): In my opinion, the Texas GOP has decided incorrectly that being gay is “an abnormal lifestyle choice.” If the GOP wishes to talk about “lifestyle choice,” Republicans can start by acknowledging that using conspiracy theories to justify legislation (including the abortion ban, which fewer than one-third of Texans support) is an actual lifestyle choice. To say that being gay is a choice has been a false claim for more than four decades, yet the GOP is repeating multiple conspiracy theories to justify what Republicans do. Shame on them for such rudeness and closed mindedness.

Joshua Sulz • St. Louis

