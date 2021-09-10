 Skip to main content
Letter:Texas lawmakers care about the unborn, not the born
Letter:Texas lawmakers care about the unborn, not the born

Texas governor defends abortion law with no rape exceptions

FILE - In this March 30, 2021, file photo, anti-abortion rights demonstrators gather in the rotunda at the Capitol while the Senate debated anti-abortion bills in Austin, Texas. Young people on social media have found a way to protest Texas' new law banning most abortions by focusing on a website established by the state's largest anti-abortion group that takes in tips on violations. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

Regarding “Texas governor defends abortion law with no rape exceptions” (Sept. 8): Policies in Texas regarding life are difficult to understand. On one hand, the government is very supportive of life, particularly that of the unborn with the passage of the new anti-abortion law. On the other hand, they don’t seem to care about the currently living people as their policy seems to be anti-mask and apparently anti-vaccine.

In my opinion, abortion-rights opponents only care about the unborn, as I am not aware of any widespread support from them to protect the living from the coronavirus. Only in America.

Bob Jauer • St. Louis County

