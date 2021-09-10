Letter:Texas lawmakers care about the unborn, not the born

Regarding “Texas governor defends abortion law with no rape exceptions” (Sept. 8): Policies in Texas regarding life are difficult to understand. On one hand, the government is very supportive of life, particularly that of the unborn with the passage of the new anti-abortion law. On the other hand, they don’t seem to care about the currently living people as their policy seems to be anti-mask and apparently anti-vaccine.
In my opinion, abortion-rights opponents only care about the unborn, as I am not aware of any widespread support from them to protect the living from the coronavirus. Only in America.
Bob Jauer • St. Louis County