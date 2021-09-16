 Skip to main content
Letter: Texas’ treatment of women similar to the Taliban
Letter: Texas’ treatment of women similar to the Taliban

Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

Girls walk upstairs as they enter a school before class in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

 Felipe Dana

Regarding the editorial “If Texas wants to force women to have children, it must help support them” (Sept. 9): In my opinion, the Texas abortion law is nearly identical to the Taliban’s ideas of reproductive rights. The Taliban do not consider women to have autonomy rights, which is exactly what the Texas law declares.

If the GOP, and by extension Texas, believed women did have the right to bodily autonomy, then there would be laws expanding abortion rights rather than laws that suppress them. Medical ethics stipulate that people shouldn’t be forced to carry something inside them (this is why rape is illegal).

Joshua Sulz • St. Louis

