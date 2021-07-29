 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank goodness court diminished power of lawmakers
Letter: Thank goodness court diminished power of lawmakers

Missouri Supreme Court reverses Medicaid expansion decision

In this April 27, 2021, file photo, a rally attendee props up a sign with her hand while listening to speakers at the Medicaid expansion rally at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday, July 22, 2021, vacated a lower court’s decision in the state’s Medicaid expansion case, agreeing that the voter-approved plan to offer Medicaid to more people should stand. The unanimous decision sends the case back to Cole County Circuit Court. (Liv Paggiarino/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File)

 Liv Paggiarino

Regarding “After lengthy battle, fight over Medicaid expansion in Missouri nears end” (July 26): The expansion of Medicaid in Missouri is very welcome news. The voters passed expansion, and the Missouri Supreme Court affirmed that decision. There is such irony in the complaint made by Republican state Sen. Dan Hageman of Cosby. He said, “The legal gymnastics employed by the court to get their desired political outcome sets a dangerous precedent and greatly diminishes the power of Missourians’ elected representatives.”

To that comment, with this Legislature, I can only add: thank goodness.

Mary K. Brown • Chesterfield

