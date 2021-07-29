Letter: Thank goodness court diminished power of lawmakers

Regarding “After lengthy battle, fight over Medicaid expansion in Missouri nears end” (July 26): The expansion of Medicaid in Missouri is very welcome news. The voters passed expansion, and the Missouri Supreme Court affirmed that decision. There is such irony in the complaint made by Republican state Sen. Dan Hageman of Cosby. He said, “The legal gymnastics employed by the court to get their desired political outcome sets a dangerous precedent and greatly diminishes the power of Missourians’ elected representatives.”