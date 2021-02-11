 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Thank goodness Trump train has finally gone off the rails
0 comments

Letter: Thank goodness Trump train has finally gone off the rails

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rioters acted on Trump's 'order,' Democrats say in trial

In this image from video, a video from Donald Trump is shown to senators as House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

 HOGP

The Trump train is making its last stop at our Capitol. This train carries spineless passengers as jurors.

The American electorate voted in a fair election to be rid of the train’s conductor, Donald Trump. He didn’t want to be fired because of his gigantic ego. We fired him anyway. This pathetic man-child lied about election fairness. Our system be damned, he insisted he won by a landslide. His final legacy was a conspiracy-driven insurrection. What a pathetic figure in our history.

But we now have a new, competent conductor, Joe Biden. Coronavirus notwithstanding, I believe we’re finally on the right track.

Jim Arnitz • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports