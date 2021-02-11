Letter: Thank goodness Trump train has finally gone off the rails

The Trump train is making its last stop at our Capitol. This train carries spineless passengers as jurors.
The American electorate voted in a fair election to be rid of the train’s conductor, Donald Trump. He didn’t want to be fired because of his gigantic ego. We fired him anyway. This pathetic man-child lied about election fairness. Our system be damned, he insisted he won by a landslide. His final legacy was a conspiracy-driven insurrection. What a pathetic figure in our history.
But we now have a new, competent conductor, Joe Biden. Coronavirus notwithstanding, I believe we’re finally on the right track.
Jim Arnitz • St. Louis