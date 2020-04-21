Letter: Thanks for nothing, Trump, for making us No. 1
Letter: Thanks for nothing, Trump, for making us No. 1

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Thanks to President Donald Trump. He promised to Make America Great Again, and has fulfilled that promise. Thanks to him, we are now No. 1 in coronavirus cases and deaths by far, and skyrocketing way ahead of the rest of the world.

How could one of the world’s best medical systems be No. 1? President Trump told us, “only I” could make us great, and he has done it. We have outpaced not just other advanced nations but also developing nations. Trump knew he must lie to the American people that tests are available “to anyone that wants a test,” because we couldn’t handle the truth.

Now my daughter has the virus that Trump told us “was like the flu” and would burn out “like magic” in April.

Tom Standish • Columbia, Ill.

