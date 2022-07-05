Letter: Thanks for story of last WW II Medal of Honor winner

Regarding " Last remaining WWII Medal of Honor recipient dies at 98 " (June 29): I laud the Post-Dispatch for its coverage of the death of Hershel Woodrow “Woody” Williams who died Wednesday, June 29 at the Huntington, West Virginia VA Medical Center named after him. Marine Corps Sgt. Woody Williams, 98, was the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.

On February 23, 1945, the 5’6” Williams, 21, went into action on Iwo Jima to silence devastating enemy resistance that was preventing Marine tank and infantry units from capturing a critical airfield. Using flame throwers, he fought desperately for four hours under withering machine gun fire and destroyed seven enemy positions. Eight months later, President Harry Truman awarded him the Medal of Honor, enshrining him in the annals of Marine Corps history. The Medal of Honor award is extremely rare. In World War II, there were 16.1 million service members worldwide. Medal recipients numbered 472. Woody Williams was one of only 206 recipients who survived to tell of their actions. The rest were killed in combat.