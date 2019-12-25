Letter: Thanks to GOP, a bleak future has already arrived

I am fed up and afraid. Fed up with the Republican Party in particular. These people all took a sacred oath to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution. Not “Our Party,” not “Our President,” and certainly not “Our Jobs.” But here we are. Republican senators are denying evidence, ignoring facts and openly conspiring with President Donald Trump to rig the impeachment trial. Evidence? Witnesses? Facts? Hah! Who needs them? Apparently not our current batch of Republican lawmakers. It’s all about keeping those precious jobs and those fantastic perks.
And yes, I am afraid. Afraid for the future of our country. Missouri Republicans have made it their goal to overturn Amendment 1, known as Clean Missouri. The one that makes lawmakers more answerable to the people and keeps their hands out of the lobbyists’ pockets. It was passed overwhelmingly last year by a vote of the people. I guess it is cramping their style.
I hope that everyone can look beyond their 401k for just a moment and imagine a future where politicians openly flout the rule of law. Where the president ignores subpoenas, uses his power to destroy political adversaries, places unqualified judges in lifetime positions, helps destroy the earth by removing most environmental safeguards, removes most safety and health standards that cost businesses money, makes enemies of our friends and cuddles up to our enemies. Then lies, lies and lies some more.
Oh wait. That’s now. Imagine what the future holds.
Denny Eagan • Ballwin